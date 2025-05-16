HIGH CHANCE OF SHOWERS POSSIBLE DURING NEXT 24 HRS (MAINLY LATE AFTERNOON AND OVERNIGHT)

INCREASED FLOOD RISK FOR LOW LYING AREAS

Synopsis: An abundance of low level pockets of moisture moving across the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow, along with instability and favourable upper level support provided by an approaching upper level trough will create an environment conducive to a heightened for shower and thunderstorm activity over and around the islands periodically during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a moderate chance of an isolated thunderstorm developing.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with periods of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times accompanied by overnight thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 6:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

