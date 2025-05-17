Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will induce some instability across the region. This along with available moisture is likely to generate some showers across the area. Possible rainfall accumulation for the period 13 to 25 mm or 0.5 to 1 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 t o 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster