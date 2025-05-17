Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson

Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will induce some instability across the region. This along with available moisture is likely to generate some showers across the area. Possible rainfall accumulation for the period 13 to 25 mm or 0.5 to 1 inch.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance showers and a 40 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 t o 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

