WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
SUNDAY May 18, 2025

Synopsis: Available moisture across the islands coupled with instability associated with a mid to upper level trough will maintain showers and thunderstorms across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 15 to 50 mm or 0.6 to 2 inches.

Weather today: Cloudy to Overcast with showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

