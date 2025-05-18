SUNDAY May 18, 2025

Synopsis: Available moisture across the islands coupled with instability associated with a mid to upper level trough will maintain showers and thunderstorms across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 15 to 50 mm or 0.6 to 2 inches.

Weather today: Cloudy to Overcast with showers and a 60 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with an 80 percent or very high chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

