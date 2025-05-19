WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Available moisture and instability could generate a few showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Easterly 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph, sometimes becoming lighter.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.