WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS:

Synopsis: Despite the presence of a ridge building in the lower levels of the atmosphere, an upper-level trough, along with increasing moisture levels at the surface, could lead to a moderate chance of shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.