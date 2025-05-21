Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will lead to minimal shower activity over the BVI today and tonight.

Weather today: Mostly sunny and slightly hazy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Winds: Generally easterly at 13 to 36 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.