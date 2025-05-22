Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, pockets of low-level moisture embedded within a moderate trade wind flow will continue to traverse the area, maintaining a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during that time.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies with a 40 percent chance of a brief passing shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent chance of a short overnight shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h (9 to 17 mph), with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres (3 to 5 feet).

Sunset today: 6:48 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.