Synopsis: Shallow low level patches traversing the area on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could lead to a slight chance for shower activity across the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of a passing shower.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent or slight chance of a passing shower.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph with possible gust to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:48 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.