WIND GUSTS NEAR 31MPH POSSIBLE, SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture is likely to generate few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: East at 19 to 34 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with possible gusts to 51 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster