Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture is likely to generate few passing showers across the area.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers
Winds: East at 19 to 34 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with possible gusts to 51 km/h or 31 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7. Small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunset today: 6:49 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.
