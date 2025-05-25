Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
WIND GUSTS NEAR 31MPH POSSIBLE, SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture is likely to generate few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

Winds: East at 19 to 34 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with possible gusts to 51 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

