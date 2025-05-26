Synopsis: Despite relatively stable atmospheric conditions across the area during the next 24 hours, shallow low-level patches moving through the region on a moderate to fresh trade wind flow could still result in a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during this period. Meanwhile, across the BVI, moisture and instability associated with the northern end of a tropical wave, along with favorable upper-level conditions, will maintain a heightened chance for shower and thunderstorm activity across these islands during that time.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a 70 percent or high chance of showers, some of which could be moderate to locally heavy at times, with a moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph, mainly over open waters and elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

