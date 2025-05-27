Synopsis: A moderate to sometimes fresh breeze will continue to transport shallow clouds and pockets of moisture over the islands. Meanwhile, Saharan dust in the atmosphere will reduce air quality over the islands

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Easterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution

Sunset today: 6:49 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.