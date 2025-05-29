Synopsis: Mostly stable conditions will continue across the area today; however, available moisture could trigger a few brief passing showers.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters.

Sunset today: 6:50 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.