Home Weather WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

SAHARA DUST CONTINUES TO REDUCE AIR QUALITY

HIGH WIND GUST POSSIBLE NEAR 35MPH

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours. During this time, low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could lead to periods of passing showers across the islands. Meanwhile, the presence of the Saharan dust will persist in varying concentrations.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph with possible gust to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:50 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign