SAHARA DUST CONTINUES TO REDUCE AIR QUALITY

HIGH WIND GUST POSSIBLE NEAR 35MPH

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours. During this time, low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could lead to periods of passing showers across the islands. Meanwhile, the presence of the Saharan dust will persist in varying concentrations.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph with possible gust to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:50 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster