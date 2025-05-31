SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT

WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE NEAR 30MPH

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh winds will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East to East-southeast at 16 to 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunset today: 6:51 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

