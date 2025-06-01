POOR AIR QUALITY DUE TO SAHARAN DUST

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION DUE TO SLIGHTLY ELEVATED SEAS

Synopsis: A notable high pressure ridge, along with a relatively dry and stable airmass littered with Saharan Dust Haze will continue to restrict shower activity as well as reduce visibility and air quality across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy conditions with only a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:51 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

