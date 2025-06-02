WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

Synopsis: Relatively stable and dusty atmospheric conditions will continue over the Leeward Islands, thereby keeping shower activity minimal over these islands.

Weather today: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief light shower

Winds: Generally easterly at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet: Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunset today: 6:52 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.