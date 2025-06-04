Synopsis: A surface high pressure system will be the main weather feature affecting conditions in the area. A moderate breeze could transport available low-level moisture over the islands and coastal waters, potentially triggering periods of passing showers.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h (9 to 18 mph), with gusts reaching as high as 48 km/h (30 mph).

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters (4 to 6 feet).

Sunset today: 6:52 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

