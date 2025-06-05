Synopsis: Pockets of low-level moisture, combined with instability in the wind flow, could trigger periods of passing showers across the islands over the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, estimated at 20 percent.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower, estimated at 10 percent.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h (6 to 17 mph).

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters (4 to 6 feet).

Sunset today: 6:53 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

