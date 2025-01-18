WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT
Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with shearline could trigger periods of unsettled weather conditions.
Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of passing showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.
Winds: East-northeast at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. Therefore, a high surf advisory remains in effect.
Sunset today: 6:05 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.