WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies over the next couple of days. You might notice some light, low clouds drifting by from time to time, but nothing major. That’s due to a strong Atlantic high-pressure system keeping things generally calm and stable around the islands.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday:

A trough is moving in, and that could bring a much higher chance of showers, so keep an umbrella nearby just in case.

Good news for beachgoers and boaters:

Conditions at sea are anticipated to remain within safe limits.

Stay safe. Stay informed.

