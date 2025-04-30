WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

April 30, 2025

A slow-moving trough is bringing increased moisture and light winds, leading to a heightened chance of showers across the islands over the next few days. Some showers may be moderate to locally heavy, particularly during the afternoons.

STAY PREPARED:

Carry an umbrella or raincoat when heading out.

Be cautious of localized ponding(flooding) in low-lying areas.

Monitor local weather updates for any changes.​

Stay safe and dry!

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.