WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Shallow patches of low level clouds will continue across the area and conditions are likely to be generally partly sunny to cloudy.

Wednesday morning, moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave could result in generally cloudy skies across the Islands with a high chance of showers.

Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to move across the region over the next few days.

