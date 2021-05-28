Friday Afternoon Update

Weather Update: Cloudy skies with a 40 – 50 percent chance of showers this afternoon into this evening.

Winds: East-southeast at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph with some lighter spells expected tonight..

Sunset: 6:50 p.m.

