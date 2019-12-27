WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE BVI

27th December 2019 – Mostly cloudy skies will become variably cloudy by late morning and during the afternoon hours. However, sufficient lingering moisture across the region will give way to isolated to scattered showers over parts of the islands during the afternoon hours. No significant flooding is expected as a gradual drying trend and

improving weather conditions are expected for the next few days. Winds will be generally from north northeast today becoming more easterly over the weekend and increasing in intensity as a surface high pressure ridge will build north of the region.

Seas are expected to continue between 4 and 6 feet across some of the local waters. Therefore, small craft operators should exercise caution. Then, seas will increase between 6 and 10 feet beginning late tonight and on Saturday into next week. For the beach goers, there is a moderate risk of rip currents for some of the local beaches.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.