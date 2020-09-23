WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively unstable atmosphere will prevail over the BVI today. This, along with daytime heating and light winds will trigger afternoon convective activity over BVI today and tonight.

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with localize afternoon showers and a moderate chance of localize thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: South-southeast at 4 to 10 knots or 7 to 19 km/h becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1.8 to 3.1 metres or 6 to 10 feet with northerly swells peaking at 2.8 metres or 9 feet. and a high surf warning remains in effect.