WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE BVI

16th December 2019 – A surge of moisture will continue to bring clouds and showers across the islands throughout the day. However, periods of sun can be expected from time to time. Rainfall accumulations for the most part should remain fairly light with these passing showers. Breezy conditions with winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts up to 30 mph can also be expected today.

Across the regional waters, fresh to locally strong easterly trade winds will generate hazardous seas between 6 and 8 feet. Therefore, small craft advisories are in effect across most of the regional waters. A high risk of rip currents is expected for the northern and eastern beaches.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.