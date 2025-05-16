WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE ISLANDS

Friday May 16, 2025

Issued : 2:30

A nearby trough system is expected to impact our weather starting this evening, bringing unsettled conditions that will continue into the weekend.

TIMING

•Showers could likely begin near 5 PM

•Heaviest rainfall likely from this evening and overnight into early Saturday

WHAT TO EXPECT

• Moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas

• Scattered thunderstorms, with potential for:

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

• Localized flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas is possible

• Traffic delays due to water on roads and reduced visibility

• Lightning risk – stay indoors when thunder roars

✅ SAFETY TIPS

•Avoid flooded roads – Turn around, don’t drown

•Secure outdoor items that could be blown away or clog drains

•Stay indoors during storms; avoid using plugged-in electronics

•Keep emergency supplies ready – flashlight, batteries, water

•Monitor official alerts for updates or flood watches/warnings

We will continue monitoring this system closely and will provide updates as conditions evolve. Stay safe and weather-aware!

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.