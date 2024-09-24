WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring a tropical wave just over a 1000 miles southeast of the Territory is moving to towards the eastern Caribbean island chain. This tropical wave could bring some unstable weather conditions in the Territory Thursday into Friday.

Residents are being encouraged to remain vigilant and stay prepared.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.