WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over today. Light winds and daytime heating could trigger brief afternoon showers today.
Heat index could be in excess of 100F while marine conditions are expected to be at normal levels. Winds are expected out of the east northeast at approximately 14mph.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.