WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, shallow low level patches embedded within a light to moderate trade wind flow, coupled with daytime heating and weak instability could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers developing.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph, becoming variable or calm at times..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:07 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.