WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring unstable weather conditions in the vicinity of the Territory associated with lingering instability. In the last 4 hours there has been just over 3 inches of rainfall. Flooding has been reported in various areas.

TIMING

Until midday

What to expect?

Rainfall additional rainfall 1-2 inches possible

additional rainfall 1-2 inches possible Flooding further flooding is possible in the event of heavy downpours

Potential Impacts

Flooding of areas with poor drainage

Ponding of roads

Runoff from hillside roads

Rockfalls and Mudslides

WHAT TO DO?

Motorists should avoid flooded roadways until water recedes Small craft operators should exercise caution as sea conditions could be unfavourable. Beach goers should avoid the waters during this time All residents should pay keen attention to updates as weather conditions may change at short notice

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.