WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A dominant high pressure system prevailing across the Territory. However available moisture could increase the chance of cloudiness and showers.

Weather today: A moderate chance of showers likely in the mid morning and afternoon.

Winds: East between 12 – 23 mph with higher gusts possibly near 35 mph

Seas: 6- 10 feet. High surf and small craft advisories are still in effect.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.