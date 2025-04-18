WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Over the last 12 hours, the Road Town area recorded just under an inch of rainfall. The ground is wet, and skies are currently mostly cloudy.

Looking ahead for the rest of the day, there is a high chance of additional showers, possibly starting around 8:00 AM. These could be on and off throughout the day, so if you’re heading out, it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.

HERE ARE FEW SAFETY TIPS:

Watch Your Step

Wet surfaces can be slippery, walk carefully, especially on tiled walkways, steps, and near drains.

Drive with Caution

Roads may be slick. Reduce speed, use headlights, and keep extra distance between vehicles to avoid accidents.

Avoid Flooded Areas

Do not try to walk or drive through flood-prone spots, even shallow water can be dangerous.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: