WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

More showers likely during the next 24 hours

by Andrew Jackson
Over the last 12 hours, the Road Town area recorded just under an inch of rainfall. The ground is wet, and skies are currently mostly cloudy.

Looking ahead for the rest of the day, there is a high chance of additional showers, possibly starting around 8:00 AM. These could be on and off throughout the day, so if you’re heading out, it’s a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.

HERE ARE FEW SAFETY TIPS:

  • Watch Your Step
    Wet surfaces can be slippery, walk carefully, especially on tiled walkways, steps, and near drains.

  • Drive with Caution
    Roads may be slick. Reduce speed, use headlights, and keep extra distance between vehicles to avoid accidents.

  • Avoid Flooded Areas
    Do not try to walk or drive through flood-prone spots, even shallow water can be dangerous.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

