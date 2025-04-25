Home Latest News WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A few wet days ahead, increased chance of cloudiness and showers.

by Andrew Jackson
by Andrew Jackson

A trough in the vicinity of the Territory is expected to influence weather conditions across the area for the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

•Intermittent rainfall, some of which could be low to moderate (possible heavy at times.)
• Localized ponding (minor flooding) is possible in low-lying or poorly drained areas.
• Outdoor plans may be disrupted by sudden downpours.
• Roads may become slippery, and visibility could be reduced during showers.

 

USEFUL TIPS TO STAY PREPARED:
1. Carry an umbrella or raincoat with you when heading out.
2. Avoid parking or walking through flooded areas, even shallow water can be risky.
3. Drive carefully, especially on wet roads. Allow extra commute time.
4. Clear drains and gutters: Especially by Sunday, to prevent minor flooding around your home.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

