WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

WHAT TO EXPECT:

•Intermittent rainfall, some of which could be low to moderate (possible heavy at times.)

• Localized ponding (minor flooding) is possible in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

• Outdoor plans may be disrupted by sudden downpours.

• Roads may become slippery, and visibility could be reduced during showers.

USEFUL TIPS TO STAY PREPARED:

1. Carry an umbrella or raincoat with you when heading out.

2. Avoid parking or walking through flooded areas, even shallow water can be risky.

3. Drive carefully, especially on wet roads. Allow extra commute time.

4. Clear drains and gutters: Especially by Sunday, to prevent minor flooding around your home.