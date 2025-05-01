WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A band of unstable weather conditions is persisting in the region, with Doppler radar indicating continued convective activity in the vicinity. More showers are possible over the next 24 hours, some of which could bring brief but light to moderate.

Given that soil moisture is already elevated from recent rainfall, any additional heavy showers may increase the risk of flooding, especially in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

We urge the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions as conditions may change rapidly.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.