WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Today brings a high chance of showers throughout the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening.
Implications:
Commute Disruption: Slippery roads and reduced visibility may slow traffic.
Outdoor Activities: Events and sports may be delayed or canceled.
Localized Flooding: Low-lying and poorly drained areas could see minor flooding.
Construction & Utility Work: Delays likely due to wet conditions and lightning risk.
Safety Tips for Today:
Carry Rain Gear: Keep waterproof jackets and umbrellas handy.
Avoid Flooded Roads: Never drive through standing water – turn around, don’t drown.
Stay Indoors During Thunderstorms: If you hear thunder, seek shelter immediately.
- Charge Devices in Advance: Thunderstorms could lead to brief power outages.