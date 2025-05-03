Home Latest News WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
Today brings a high chance of showers throughout the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Implications:

  • Commute Disruption: Slippery roads and reduced visibility may slow traffic.

  • Outdoor Activities: Events and sports may be delayed or canceled.

  • Localized Flooding: Low-lying and poorly drained areas could see minor flooding.

  • Construction & Utility Work: Delays likely due to wet conditions and lightning risk.

 Safety Tips for Today:

  1. Carry Rain Gear: Keep waterproof jackets and umbrellas handy.

  2. Avoid Flooded Roads: Never drive through standing water – turn around, don’t drown.

  3. Stay Indoors During Thunderstorms: If you hear thunder, seek shelter immediately.

  4. Charge Devices in Advance: Thunderstorms could lead to brief power outages.
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

 

