WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
Showers to continue throughout the next 24 hours, so keep those umbrellas handy! There’s also a chance of thunderstorms around 6 PM, especially in some local areas. These could bring gusty winds, lightning, and brief heavy downpours.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

  • Localized flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

  • Delays in transportation — wet roads can lead to slower traffic, or transit disruptions.

  • Increased risk of slippery surfaces — especially on pavements, stairs, and public walkways.

  • Short-term heavy rainfall could overwhelm drainage, adding to flood concerns.

 SAFETY TIPS:

  • Avoid outdoor activities around 6 PM when thunderstorms are most likely.

  • Stay indoors during lightning — if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck.

  • Drive carefully — roads may be slick, and visibility could be poor.

The Department of Disaster Management will keep monitoring conditions and share updates as needed. Until then, stay weather-aware and take precautions!

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

