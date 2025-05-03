WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Showers to continue throughout the next 24 hours, so keep those umbrellas handy! There’s also a chance of thunderstorms around 6 PM, especially in some local areas. These could bring gusty winds, lightning, and brief heavy downpours.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
-
Localized flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas.
-
Delays in transportation — wet roads can lead to slower traffic, or transit disruptions.
-
Increased risk of slippery surfaces — especially on pavements, stairs, and public walkways.
- Short-term heavy rainfall could overwhelm drainage, adding to flood concerns.
SAFETY TIPS:
-
Avoid outdoor activities around 6 PM when thunderstorms are most likely.
-
Stay indoors during lightning — if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck.
-
Drive carefully — roads may be slick, and visibility could be poor.
The Department of Disaster Management will keep monitoring conditions and share updates as needed. Until then, stay weather-aware and take precautions!