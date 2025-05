WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Doppler radar is currently detecting unstable atmospheric conditions near the Territory. These conditions could possibly result in light to moderate rain showers developing within the next two hours over the area. The showers may be sporadic and continue intermittently through at least 6:00 PM.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.