Weather Update for the Virgin Islands

15
As we approach the weekend, a shift in weather conditions is expected with increasing chances of rainfall and potential thunderstorms. This shift in weather conditions is expected as early as Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with Light Rain Possible
-
- Minimal rainfall; outdoor plans mostly unaffected.
Friday: Scattered Showers Increasing Through the Day
-
- Wet roadways may increase commute times
- Outdoor events and sports may face interruptions or cancellations
Saturday: Rain with Potential Thunderstorms
-
- Elevated risk of lightning and localized flooding in low-lying areas
- Disruptions to outdoor gatherings, construction work, and recreational plans
Sunday: Decreasing Showers, Gradual Clearing
-
- Some improvement in weather, but brief showers may persist
- Possible delays for early morning activities or travel
HERE ARE A FEW TIPS :
- Keep rain gear readily available throughout the weekend
- Monitor local alerts, especially Saturday, for any thunderstorm developments
- Consider adjusting travel and outdoor plans in response to weather conditions
- Allow extra time for travel and watch for ponding on roads
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.