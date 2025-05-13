Weather Update for the Virgin Islands

As we approach the weekend, a shift in weather conditions is expected with increasing chances of rainfall and potential thunderstorms. This shift in weather conditions is expected as early as Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with Light Rain Possible

Minimal rainfall; outdoor plans mostly unaffected.



Friday: Scattered Showers Increasing Through the Day

Wet roadways may increase commute times Outdoor events and sports may face interruptions or cancellations



Saturday: Rain with Potential Thunderstorms

Elevated risk of lightning and localized flooding in low-lying areas Disruptions to outdoor gatherings, construction work, and recreational plans



Sunday: Decreasing Showers, Gradual Clearing

Some improvement in weather, but brief showers may persist Possible delays for early morning activities or travel



HERE ARE A FEW TIPS :

Keep rain gear readily available throughout the weekend Monitor local alerts, especially Saturday, for any thunderstorm developments Consider adjusting travel and outdoor plans in response to weather conditions Allow extra time for travel and watch for ponding on roads

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: