WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Unstable weather is moving into our area today due to a trough system. This will bring an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms, beginning this afternoon and continuing into the weekend.

⏰ Timing:

Heaviest showers are expected later this afternoon and overnight into early tomorrow morning.

🌦️ What to Expect:

Moderate showers , with some areas seeing locally heavy rainfall

Scattered thunderstorms, some with brief gusty winds or lightning

⚠️ Potential Impacts:

Localized flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas

Traffic disruptions due to water on roads and reduced visibility

Risk of lightning during thunderstorms – stay indoors when thunder roars

✅ Public Safety Tips:

Avoid flooded roads – Turn around, don’t drown. Secure outdoor items that could blow away or clog drains. Stay indoors during thunderstorms – avoid using electronics plugged into walls. Keep emergency supplies handy – flashlight, batteries, and water. Monitor official weather alerts for updates or changes in conditions.

We will continue to monitor this weather system and provide updates if flood watches or warnings are issued.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.