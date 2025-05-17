WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Residents and visitors are advised that unstable weather conditions are currently affecting the territory, due to the presence of a trough system in the area.

📍 Rainfall Observations:

Approximately one inch of rainfall has been recorded in Road Town over the past hour, with higher amounts reported in surrounding areas (especially Anegada).

🌧️ Before midday:

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to persist until approximately 11:00 AM. Periods of reduced visibility and wet road conditions are likely during this time.

⛈️ After Midday:

Mostly cloudy conditions with a moderate probability of scattered thunderstorms developing by mid-to-late afternoon, particularly near 3:00 PM. These storms may produce brief heavy rainfall, lightning, and localized gusty winds.

⚠️ Public Advisory and Preparedness Tips:

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution when traveling , as roads may be slippery or flooded in some areas.

Be alert for the possibility of flash flooding in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

In the event of thunder or lightning, the public is urged to seek shelter indoors immediately.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.