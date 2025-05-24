WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION

Even with a generally stable airmass over the region, patches of shallow low-level clouds moving through on moderate to fresh trade winds may cause occasional showers

Weather Today: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet.

Precautionary Measures:

Residents and visitors are advised to wear appropriate sun protection and stay hydrated.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information for legal evidence or in justification of any decision that may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.