Weather Update for the Virgin Islands

Doppler radar is showing heavy thunderstorm activity in the vicinity of the Territory. With approximately an inch of rainfall in the last couple hours, the area is fairly moist. Further downpour could enhance the possibility of urban flooding.

Residents are being asked to exercise caution and be vigilant. In the event of any flooding, it is advised to wait until the water recedes before progressing.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the area of disturbed weather. Next update will be at 5pm or sooner if necessary.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life