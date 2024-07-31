WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A strong active wave is expected to move across the territory tonight. Unstable weather conditions associated with this wave expected to last for the next 48 hours.

What to expect?

Isolated thunderstorms

Light to heavy rainfall (accumulation 1-3 inches)

Lightning strikes

Potential Impacts:

rockfalls ponding minor flooding

Residents are being encouraged to exercise caution on the roadways during the next 48hrs. Hilly areas maybe affected by rockfalls and minor landslides. Coastal roads, roads leading into Road Town may be affected ponding and minor flooding.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.