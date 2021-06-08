WEBINAR: Personal Resilience in Preparation for the Hurricane Season

The BVI community, especially healthcare professionals and others who provide first response services during the hurricane season, are invited to join a session on building personal resilience on Thursday, June 10 at 3pm.

Facilitators Dr. Allen R. Dyer of The George Washington University; Dr. June Samuel of the BVI Health Services Authority, and Dr. Claudina Cayetano of PAHO/WHO will help participants to care for themselves as they care for others, addressing psychological first aid, compassionate listening, mindfulness exercises, and hope modules, as well as vicarious trauma and burnout.

Fore more information and to join the session, visit: https://www.paho.org/en/events/bvi-mhpss-webinar-series-personal-resilience-preparation-hurricane-season