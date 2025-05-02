WEEKEND OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A trough and associated moisture and instability will continue to influence weather conditions across Territory through the weekend. Shower activity will gradually decrease from Sunday into Monday.
-
Today (Friday): Expect isolated thunderstorms with periods of cloudy to partly cloudy conditions in between.
-
Tomorrow (Saturday): Thundershowers are likely with widespread moisture.
-
Sunday: Some morning showers are possible, but conditions are expected to improve later in the day.
Seas: Conditions remain safe for marine activity.
Here are 4 weather tips to help you stay safe and prepared
-
Carry Rain Gear: Keep an umbrella or light rain jacket with you, especially on Saturday when heavier showers and thundershowers are likely.
-
Watch for Lightning: During thunderstorms, avoid open areas, tall trees, and metal objects. Stay indoors or in a vehicle if possible.
-
Check Marine Conditions: Although seas are expected to remain safe, boaters and beachgoers should still monitor updates for any sudden changes.
-
Drive Safely on Wet Roads: Rain can make roads slick and reduce visibility. Slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.