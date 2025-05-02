WEEKEND OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A trough and associated moisture and instability will continue to influence weather conditions across Territory through the weekend. Shower activity will gradually decrease from Sunday into Monday.

Seas: Conditions remain safe for marine activity.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.