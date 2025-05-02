Home Latest News WEEKEND OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
WEEKEND OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

More showers possible over the weekend...

by Andrew Jackson
A trough and associated moisture and instability will continue to influence weather conditions across Territory through the weekend. Shower activity will gradually decrease from Sunday into Monday.

  • Today (Friday): Expect isolated thunderstorms with periods of cloudy to partly cloudy conditions in between.

  • Tomorrow (Saturday): Thundershowers are likely with widespread moisture.

  • Sunday: Some morning showers are possible, but conditions are expected to improve later in the day.

Seas: Conditions remain safe for marine activity.

Here are 4 weather tips to help you stay safe and prepared

  1. Carry Rain Gear: Keep an umbrella or light rain jacket with you, especially on Saturday when heavier showers and thundershowers are likely.

  2. Watch for Lightning: During thunderstorms, avoid open areas, tall trees, and metal objects. Stay indoors or in a vehicle if possible.

  3. Check Marine Conditions: Although seas are expected to remain safe, boaters and beachgoers should still monitor updates for any sudden changes.

  4. Drive Safely on Wet Roads: Rain can make roads slick and reduce visibility. Slow down and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

