WMO PROMOTES EARLY WARNINGS FOR ALL AT SMALL ISLAND DEVELOPING STATES CONFERENCE

A WMO delegation is participating in the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) to promote the need to accelerate progress in the Early Warnings for All initiative to ensure that every person on Earth is covered by life-saving early warning systems, including vulnerable communities worldwide on Small Island Developing States, according to a press release issued yesterday.

A devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea, with hundreds of people feared dead, highlighted once again the need for early warnings. Heavy rains played a role in that tragedy.

The conference in St. Johns takes place ahead of what is forecast to be a very active hurricane season. Just one landfalling hurricane can undermine years of development in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

“SIDS face many challenges exacerbated by climate change. Their limited landmass, fragile ecosystems, and often narrow resource bases make them disproportionately vulnerable to the impacts of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and shifting precipitation patterns. These threats not only endanger lives but also jeopardise the very existence of these nations, disrupting economies and displacing communities,” says WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.

“Early warning systems serve as a lifeline for SIDS, providing timely and accurate information to governments, communities, and other stakeholders. These systems play a crucial role in saving lives and mitigating the socio-economic impacts of disasters by facilitating proactive measures such as evacuation plans, resource allocation, and infrastructure reinforcement,” says Ko Barrett, who coordinates WMO Early Warnings for All action.

Read the full WMO press release at https://wmo.int/media/news/wmo-promotes-early-warnings-all-conference-small-island-developing-states