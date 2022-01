The the Integrated Drought Management Programme, a partnership between the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Global Water Partnership (GWP), invites youth ages 15-35 to share ideas for People Centred Approaches to Flood and Drought Early Warning Systems. Proposals may be shared via video or a concept note, but should be submitted by Jan. 16th.

For submission requirements and other details, visit https://www.droughtmanagement.info/youth-engagement/