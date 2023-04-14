13 NAMED STORMS PREDICTED FOR 2023 HURRICANE SEASON

Uncertainty is the watchword for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, forecasters have shared as part of the Tropical Weather Conference taking place in San Antonio, Texas.

Meteorologist Dr. Philip Klotzbach, of the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University said that 13 named storms are anticipated this season, adding that of those, six will develop into hurricanes. He said based on current conditions, the early 2023 outlook calls for slightly below average activity this season, but that “there is considerable uncertainty,” with the forecast.

“Sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are much warmer than normal, so if a robust El Niño does not develop, the potential still exists for a busy Atlantic hurricane season,” the forecast states.

Regardless of the predictions for a given season, the Department of Disaster Management is urging all residents to carry out storm preparedness measures to protect persons, homes, and businesses.

As the June 1 start of the season approaches, persons are reminded to monitor local weather reports, which are shared daily via the DDM app, website and social media channels. Updates are more frequent when a system poses a potential threat.

Other preparedness activities residents should carry out include:

• creating or updating an emergency plan;

• inspecting structures for leaks

• ensuring shutters and drainage paths are in good condition;

• stocking an emergency supply kit with food, water, and medications

• reviewing any insurance policies.

Other tools to help get prepared like a hurricane tracking map, an emergency kit checklist, and the latest list of emergency shelters are available at www.bviddm.com.