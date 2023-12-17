close
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Latest NewsWeather
December 17, 20233Views

Synopsis: Mositure associated with a weakening shearline will decrease tonight as drier air moves into the area. These conditions will result in decreased shower activity into late tomorrow afternoon when another weak shearline enters the region

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of late afternoon showers

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph iwth possible gusts to 30 mph mainly over elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells of 2.1 meters or 7 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect while small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:46 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life