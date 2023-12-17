EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Mositure associated with a weakening shearline will decrease tonight as drier air moves into the area. These conditions will result in decreased shower activity into late tomorrow afternoon when another weak shearline enters the region

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of late afternoon showers

Winds: East at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph iwth possible gusts to 30 mph mainly over elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells of 2.1 meters or 7 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect while small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:46 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola